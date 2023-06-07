x
Roseville man, Colfax man arrested for child pornography

Deputies served a search warrant at 22-year-old Frederick Li's Roseville home and at 44-year-old Paul Hughes' Colfax home and his work.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Two men were arrested for child pornography, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

Deputies along with probation officers served a search warrant at 22-year-old Frederick Li's Roseville home where they found hundreds of child pornography photographs. He was arrested.

Deputies also served a search warrant at 44-year-old Paul Hughes' Colfax home and his work. They found Hughes had taken photographs of children and filmed women in a restroom. Hughes was arrested on suspicion of having and distributing child pornography and for invasion of privacy. 

