Roseville man, Colfax man arrested for child pornography

Deputies along with probation officers served a search warrant at 22-year-old Frederick Li's Roseville home where they found hundreds of child pornography photographs. He was arrested.

Deputies also served a search warrant at 44-year-old Paul Hughes' Colfax home and his work. They found Hughes had taken photographs of children and filmed women in a restroom. Hughes was arrested on suspicion of having and distributing child pornography and for invasion of privacy.