Roseville could see a new Costco location. Here's where

Costco Wholesale is proposing a 160,529 square foot warehouse at the northwest corner of Baseline Road and Fiddyment Road in West Roseville.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new Costco location could be making its way to West Roseville, based on new documents filed with the city.

“An application from Costco was submitted to the City of Roseville. We don’t have information or details on the timeline or schedule. But we are excited at the prospect of a new Costco. This is another testament to Roseville’s strong retail market and community demand," Roseville's Economic Development Director Melissa Anguiano said in a statement.

The site proposal includes a Costco warehouse building, a parking lot, a fueling station, a car-wash area, and about 5.5 acres of land for future commercial uses unrelated to the proposed project, according to the proposal.

The proposed Costco site falls in the Baseline Marketplace, also known as the West Roseville Marketplace.

Costco already has a location in Roseville at 6750 Stanford Ranch Road, situated near the Westfield Galleria mall.

