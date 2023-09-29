Roseville Family Fest celebrates 10th year

An all-ages event, Family Fest starts at 11 a.m. in the Vernon Street Town Square in downtown Roseville.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville's 10th annual Family Fest is Saturday.

An all-ages event, Family Fest starts at 11 a.m. in the Vernon Street Town Square in downtown Roseville. There are two kids' zones at the event and bounce houses.

There will be more than 50 vendors along with live performances and food trucks with food and drinks available for purchase.

A big trucks exploration zone and a character meet and greet will also be available at the event. Family Fest lasts until 2 p.m.

Forecast

Partly cloudy with a chance of showers is forecast for Roseville Saturday. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70 and lows will be in the mid-50s. There's a chance of showers, mainly before 11 a.m.

Road Closures and Parking

Free parking is available at several locations in Roseville including the Vernon Street Parking Garage and Oak Street Parking Garage. A section of South Grant Street and Vernon Street will be closed around Vernon Street Town Square.