Roseville fire crews respond to emergency call in creek

Officials got to the scene and found the person experiencing a medical emergency was surrounded by rising waters from a creek

ROSEVILLE, Calif — One person is recovering at the hospital after a water rescue in Roseville Friday.

According to Roseville Fire, crews responded to a medical emergency call around 2 p.m. near Antelope Creek Drive.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the patient was on an island and surrounded by water from a swollen creek.

Roseville Fire’s Technical Rescue Team entered the creek, found the patient, and brought them to safety. They were treated at the scene and then taken to the hospital.