Roseville to install more flashing yellow traffic signals at 2 intersections

A flashing yellow arrow will be activated next week at PFE Road and Hilltop Circle.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The city of Roseville will be installing more flashing yellow traffic signals to improve efficiency at two intersections.

One will be activated next week at PFE Road and Hilltop Circle. Another flashing yellow traffic signal will be added at northbound Fiddyment Road and Hayden Parkway in July.

When the yellow arrow flashes, drivers yield to oncoming vehicles and bicyclists and make a left turn. Oncoming traffic still has a green light.

These signals will help move traffic through the intersection and reduce vehicle idling.

Roseville started installing flashing yellow arrows in 2016 and now has flashing arrows in 10 locations.

Watch more on ABC10: Roseville police release video of Mahany Park hostage situation, shootout