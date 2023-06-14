Roseville's free concerts are back with a new set of tribute bands

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. The shows are scheduled for June 17, July 15, Aug. 19 and Sept. 16

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Grab your lawn chairs and picnic blankets, Concerts on the Square is back in Roseville starting Saturday.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert starts at 7:30 p.m. The shows are scheduled for June 17, July 15, Aug. 19 and Sept. 16 at Vernon Street Town Square.

While the cabanas are sold out for the summer, people can still catch the show, enjoy the food trucks and visit the beer garden. Admission is free.

Here's the schedule for Roseville's Concerts on the Square.

June 17: Motley 2

Motley 2 is a Motley Crue tribute band scheduled to perform on June 17. The food trucks scheduled for the evening are Gondo Fusion, Local Kine Shave Ice, Gameday Grill & Hefty Gyros, though they are subject to change.

July 15: Fan Halen

Fan Halen is a Van Halen tribute band scheduled to perform on July 15.

August 19: Skynnyn Lynnyrd

Skynnyn Lynnyrd is a Lynyrd Skynyrd tribute band scheduled to perform on August 19.

September 16: Summer Night City

Summer Night City is an ABBA tribute band scheduled to perform on September 16.

