Roseville Mahany Park shooter, victim identified

Eric Abril was being pulled over by CHP when the day took a deadly turn as he ran from officers and eventually took two people hostage at the park

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif — The man who allegedly shot a CHP officer and two hostages Thursday at Roseville's Mahany Park has been identified, according to Roseville police.

CHP was looking for Eric Abril to execute a search warrant connected to a freeway shooting when the day took a deadly turn as he ran from officers and eventually took two people hostage at the park.

CHP said in a statement Friday that Abril is facing felony charges, though they did not clarify the charges he is facing outside of the shooting.

According to court records, Abril has an extensive felony criminal history dating back to 2007 in Santa Clara County.

Timeline

According to Roseville Police Capt. Kelby Newton, it all started around 12:30 p.m. Thursday when a CHP task force officer reported shots fired and a CHP officer serving an arrest warrant was hit.

Firefighters from nearby Station 5 brought the CHP officer into the station and provided medical treatment before the officer was taken to the hospital.

Additional officers then responded to the scene and were confronted by Abril, who was still carrying a gun and running from them.

Police say Abril took two people hostage, and a shootout with police led to him being injured and detained.

At some point between the officer being shot and Abril being taken into custody, two other people were shot and one died at the scene — later identified as James MacEgan.

The CHP officer has since been released from the hospital and city officials said the other hostage was hospitalized in critical condition.

Watch more on ABC10: Man kills hostage at Mahany Park after wounding CHP officer