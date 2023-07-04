'It shouldn't have happened to them': Victims of Roseville park shooting remembered by neighbors

Lovingly referred to as Jim by neighbors, many were shocked to find out James MacEgan and his wife were the two hostages shot Thursday.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Neighbors are mourning the loss of James MacEgan a day after he was shot and killed near Roseville's Mahany Park Thursday.

Lovingly referred to as Jim by neighbors, many were shocked to find out he was one of the two hostages held at gunpoint. Officials identified MacEgan as the victim who died at the scene and say his wife is in the hospital after also being shot.

"Jim was the kind of guy that would just wave to you and talk to you when you walk by," said Mike Baer. "He would be always with a smile on his face."

All the neighbors in the area only had nice things to say about the couple.

"They were the ones that decorated their house at Christmas time. They always smiled, they always waved, they always talked to you," said Baer. "We loved them as neighbors."

Neighbors say the couple enjoyed taking trips together, camping, were close to their faith, involved with their church and helped others in the community.

"It shouldn't have happened to them. These are the most wonderful people you could ever, ever, ever meet," said Baer. "This neighborhood's going to be devastated... They were such good people."

Others living nearby are still wondering how something like this could happen at a park they frequent to visit the library and baseball fields.

A kids camp going on at the time of the shooting and was put on lockdown. No one was injured there.

Jessica Adams was in the area with her kids.

"We saw tons of emergency vehicles coming in so I knew something was bigger than just a traffic accident," she said.

Neighbors are hoping that MacEgan's wife is okay. Officials are not releasing any additional information for the privacy of the victim and her family.