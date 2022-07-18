Roseville man dies in suspected DUI crash

ANTELOPE, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is investigating after an apparent DUI crash left a Roseville man dead and another driver injured late Friday night.
According to the accident report, officers responded to a head-on crash in the northbound lane of Walerga Road just before 11 p.m.
Officers found the 68-year-old driver of a white Chevrolet Corvette was driving south on Walerga Road when he went over the raised center divider into northbound traffic.
A 31-year-old driving a Chevrolet Malibu hit the passenger side of the Corvette.
CHP says the driver of the Corvette was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected in the crash. He suffered fatal injuries and the accident report says he was suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol.