Roseville Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee Honored at Veterans Day ceremony

Among the 96 plaques was one honoring Sgt. Nicole Gee, a Roseville Marine who was killed in August while helping the evacuation efforts in Afghanistan.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — During a Veterans Day ceremony in Lincoln, hundreds gathered as new plaques were unveiled on the Placer County Veterans Monument at McBean Memorial Park in Lincoln.

Among the 96 plaques was one honoring Sgt. Nicole Gee, a Roseville Marine who was killed in August while helping the evacuation efforts in Afghanistan.

"It’s a great honor," said Cheryl Juels, Sgt. Nicole Gee’s aunt. "Everything that people do that shows us they are thinking about her just means everything to us. We just want people to remember the sacrifice she made, you know."

During the ceremony, Sgt. Gee’s family was also honored with copies of the plaque and the bullet shells from the ceremonies’ 21 gun salute.

Sgt. Gee's sister, Misty Fuoco, was also at the event with her two children. She explained that Veterans Day and the ceremony was not just for her family and to honor her sister.

"My sister was my favorite person in the whole entire universe, and I miss her every day. I think about her all day, every day, all the time," Fuoco said. "But today’s not just about her, it's about everyone. It’s about the generations of people that have served and dedicated themselves to serving this country."

WATCH ALSO: