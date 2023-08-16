Roseville parents concerned after man allegedly approached student at Stoneridge Elementary School

A spokesperson for the Roseville City School District said all staff will be out at drop off and pick up.

ROSEVILLE, Calif — Roseville parents are concerned after a man allegedly approached a student at Stoneridge Elementary School Tuesday.

Principal Megan Spears said in a letter to families that a parent told the school a man approached a student during dismissal in the front of the campus and told the student their parent asked him to pick them up. The man was wearing sunglasses and a face covering/surgical mask. The student did not know the man and went directly home and told their parents.

Jessica Hull, the Executive Director of Communication and Community Engagement for the Roseville City School District, said all staff will be out at drop off and pick up. She wrote in an email to ABC10 the Roseville Police Department did not have enough information to classify this as a crime.

The Roseville Police Department said they are aware of a suspicious person/activity, but at this point, there is no crime. Police said there is no known threat to the kids or the school.

"As we work together as a community, we are better able to keep all of our students safe. I encourage you to talk to your child about safe adults, strangers, drop off and pick up procedures, emergency procedures if you are unable to pick up your student, and about being safe at all times," Spears wrote.

Danielle McCord, a mom with two kids who attend Stoneridge Elementary School, said she got the email yesterday and it was terrifying.

"We've been here since kindergarten for this one, she's in fourth grade now and we've never had an issue, but it can happen anywhere. They need to know regardless of where they are not to speak to strangers and I'm hoping the school will do a little something and maybe keep an eye on everybody," McCord said.

Watch more on ABC10: Roseville's Westbrook Elementary welcomes hundreds of students for first day