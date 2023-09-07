Construction to start soon for Roseville Parkway Extension Project

The Roseville Parkway Extension Project will span from Washington Boulevard to Foothills Boulevard, connecting northwest Roseville to east Roseville and Granite Bay.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Construction is expected to start in late September or early October to extend Roseville Parkway.

The Roseville Parkway Extension Project will span from Washington Boulevard to Foothills Boulevard, connecting northwest Roseville to east Roseville and Granite Bay.

It will connect western parts of Roseville to places such as the Galleria Mall, The Fountains, and connections to Highway 65.

The Roseville City Council unanimously voted to move forward with the project, awarding the contract and approving a budget adjustment as well as approving a services agreement and a purchase order for the project.

"This is great news. In 2019 we had a decision between Blue Oaks and here, so it's great to see this finally come to fruition," Mayor Bruce Houdesheldt said during the meeting.

There will be two lanes in either direction. A bridge will be built over Industrial Avenue and the Union Pacific Railroad for the extension. Bike lanes are also being built along the extension as well as a multi-use path.

The approximately $27 million construction project will be fully funded by the Traffic Mitigation Fund. The extension project is expected to be complete by Spring 2025.

