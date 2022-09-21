Person arrested after flaming object thrown at car in Roseville

The incident happened in the area of Five Star Boulevard.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A person threw an object on fire at an unoccupied parked car and left the scene Wednesday, according to Roseville Police.

They say a Roseville resident flagged down an officer after witnessing it, and an officer on scene sent the vehicle’s description to surrounding units.

The vehicle was spotted by another officer traveling on North Sunrise Avenue. The suspect was then arrested.

Police called the Roseville-Rocklin Explosive Ordnance Team to search the vehicle. No injures were reported.

A connection between the suspect and the vehicle is unknown at this time.

Roseville Police and Fire says they will stay on scene in the 1600-block of Douglas Boulevard for the next several hours and to avoid the area if possible.