Roseville police to start installing in-car cameras at the end of 2023

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — About two years after implementing a body camera program, the Roseville Police Department will be embarking on the next phase: in-car camera systems.

"We will most likely begin the installing and rolling them out in cars in Dec. 2023 thru Spring of 2024," Chris Ciampa, spokesperson for the police department, wrote in an email to ABC10.

Ciampa says the cameras will be another tool for officers in the field to capture any incidents and evidence. The agreement is for 70 in-car cameras.

Roseville police officers began wearing body cameras on the street in Sept. 2021.

"Adding body-worn cameras has been welcomed by officers and the positive impact to transparency," Ciampa wrote. "Roseville Police Department has a great relationship with our community which is unmatched in the area we believe. This is just another step of ensuring we don’t lose that trust we have spent decades earning."

The city council approved the request at an Aug. 16 meeting. The five-year agreement is about $834,000 total. The first year costs nearly $200,000 and includes the installation of the 70 in-car cameras.

The cost for the first year is already included in the police department's fiscal year budget for 2023-2024.

