Construction to resurface Roseville streets resumes in June

Roads are set to remain open during construction, but parts of the sidewalks will be temporarily closed.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Several streets throughout Roseville are set to be resurfaced starting in June with a planned end date set for late summer.

This comes after the project to resurface 65 miles of streets was paused last year because of the temperature-sensitive materials used in resurfacing.

The city said some gravel shedding could happen because the resurfacing is made of liquid asphalt and aggregate. Streets will be swept to remove any debris, but people can report an area needing extra sweeping by calling (916) 746-1300 or emailing StreetMaintenanceCustomerServiceTeam@roseville.ca.us.

Sun City

Construction is expected to begin in late May or early June and continue through the end of the year.

When resurfacing is happening, people are not allowed to park on the street from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Work hours are Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Road work in Sun City is being done in phases and is scheduled to last through 2024 with the final phase of road resurfacing.

Find a map of where the roads will be resurfaced HERE.

