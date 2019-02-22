ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The California Department of Social Services Community Care Licensing Division issued a $15,000 civil penalty to Meadow Oaks of Roseville. The penalty, issued on February 21st, was the result of a follow up on the allegations of neglect/lack of supervision related to the death of Gene Rogers.

On June 30, 2018, Rogers was rushed to the hospital after being left outside at Meadow Oaks unattended for a period of time. He died on July 14, 2018 in hospice. The most recent facility evaluation report from the California Department of Social Services, released on February 21, 2019 states, ‘Based on medical records, interviews and facility record reviews, the licensee (Meadow Oaks of Roseville) failed to provide adequate care and supervision to R1 (Gene Rogers) on June 30, 2018 by ensuring that R1 avoided prolonged exposure to the sun and heat and was brought inside the facility on a timely basis.’

The Department issued the civil penalty according to Health and Safety Code 1569.49 which states, "For a violation that the department determines resulted in the death of a resident, the civil penalty shall be fifteen thousand dollars."

ABC10 reached out to Meadow Oaks for its response to the fine but hasn't heard back.

Rogers was a Marine and a veteran of the Korean War. He loved golfing and stock car racing. He spent decades working for AT&T while supporting a family of five. His dementia affected his ability to get around and his care became too much for his wife Kathryn. Rogers moved to Meadow Oaks in December 2017.

Rogers' family is suing Meadow Oaks and its parent company alleging elder abuse, fraud, and wrongful death.

Last week Meadow Oaks' parent company, Westmont Living, issued statement to ABC10 about the lawsuit, saying, "This case is in litigation, and it is neither fair nor proper to respond to allegations during this process. We understand that some counsel may want to litigate this matter in the press, or in the court of public opinion, but we believe this is an improper attempt to pre-dispose a potential jury pool."

