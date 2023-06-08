Roseville breaks ground on sports complex

Once complete, it will have 10 lighted, artificial turf fields and a universally accessible playground.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville broke ground on a major regional sports facility Thursday.

The soccer complex is located at 2600 Westbrook Boulevard in the Westpark neighborhood. Once complete, it will have 10 lighted, artificial turf fields as well as supporting amenities, which include restrooms, shade structures, concessions and parking.

"We'll even have a large all-inclusive playground on the property that kids can play in whether they're visiting the soccer complex or not," Jill Geller, Roseville's Director of Parks, Recreation and Libraries, previously told ABC10.

Geller said the city chose artificial turf because it can withstand heavy use and the fields can be played on even in the winter months.

The sports complex is scheduled to be completed by early 2025.

Beyond soccer, the field could also be used for flag football, rugby, field hockey and lacrosse.

Also, the sports complex is set to be a huge boost to the economy in Roseville.

"This complex will generate millions of dollars in local revenue every year. We'll have people coming from all over the region and maybe even the nation staying in our hotels, shopping at our shops, eating at our restaurants, so this will be an economic boon for us," Geller said.

The 51-acre facility could also host tournaments, bringing in people from all over the region.

"Our population is growing obviously, and youth sports are increasing in popularity, so I truly feel like this complex is addressing a need that we have here in our own city as well as attracting these regional events," Geller previously told ABC10.

