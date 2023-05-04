Roseville Transit now using app for ride requests

Roseville Transit Arrow is replacing Dial-A-Ride where customers had to call to schedule a ride.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — People can now request a ride from Roseville Transit through an app.

Dial-A-Ride, where customers had to call to schedule a ride, is being replaced with Arrow, which uses the app GO South Placer.

"Arrow combines the convenience and flexibility of ride-hailing services with the capacity and affordability of transit," Helen Dyda, a spokesperson for the city of Roseville wrote in an email to ABC10.

Rides can be requested on the same day or up to 14 days in advance.

Roseville Transit

For the general public, rides from Roseville Transit cost $3.75 and there is no surge pricing or same-day fees, according to the city.

Rides are available Monday through Friday from 5:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Roseville Transit rides are available within the city limits and people can book a ride from Roseville to other Placer County locations, but they will need to book two trips.

Placer County Transit

With the Go South Placer app, people can also request rides from Placer County Transit.

Placer County Transit offers rides in Rocklin, Loomis and Lincoln which cost $2.50.

“In this day and age, it’s important county services offer convenience for residents,” said Public Works Manager of Transit Services Jaime Wright in a statement. “This app gives people more flexibility to find and purchase rides around south Placer and we’re excited to be rolling this service out to our customers.”

