ROSEVILLE, Calif. — One motorcyclist is dead and another is seriously injured after an accident involving two motorcycles and a car in Roseville.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon on Sunrise Boulevard. A spokesperson for the Roseville Police Department said northbound Sunrise from Cirby and southbound Sunrise from Coloma are currently closed for the investigation.

Police are calling on people to avoid the area.

