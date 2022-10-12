2 children found safe after man allegedly stole car with them inside

The suspect is being described as a white man with reddish hair last seen walking in the 4000 block of Watt Ave in Sacramento.

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Roseville police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a car with two children inside, Saturday. The children, ages 6 and 11, have since been found safe.

Police received a call at 7:21 a.m. Saturday reporting a car had been stolen from a gas station on the corner of Washington Boulevard and Pleasant Grove Boulevard, according to the Roseville Police Department.

Just over twenty minutes later, one of the children inside the car called the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department and reported the suspect had left the car and run away on foot.

The suspect is being described as a white man with reddish hair last seen walking in the 4000 block of Watt Ave in Sacramento.

The Roseville Police Department is encouraging anyone with information about this incident, to call them at 916-774-5000.

At 7:21 a.m. on Saturday, 12/10, we received a call with the victim reporting her vehicle had just been stolen with her... Posted by City of Roseville, California Police Department on Saturday, December 10, 2022

Watch more from ABC10: Citrus Heights manhunt ends peacefully with arrest