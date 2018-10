Two people were injured during a shooting in Roseville on Saturday night, according to the Roseville Police Department.

The shooting occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. near Reserve Drive and Roseville Parkway.

Both victims of the shooting are in stable condition after being transported to the hospital, police said.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact the Roseville Police Department at (916) 774-5000.

© 2018 KXTV