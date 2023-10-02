x
Roseville

2 structures uninhabitable after fire in Roseville

Roseville Fire Department said the the fire happened in the Kaseberg Kingswood neighborhood.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A home and neighboring structure were left uninhabitable after a fire in Roseville.

The Roseville Fire Department were dispatched to the fire in the Kaseberg Kingswood neighborhood Sunday evening, just before 7 p.m. 

Arriving firefighters were able to get the blaze under control quickly, but both the home and neighboring structure were still damaged. Officials said they were both uninhabitable.

Two people were treated on scene and one was taken to the hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

