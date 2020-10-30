What you need to know about Roseville's 2020 ballot measures

Here is a breakdown of some of the city of Roseville's measures on the ballot for the upcoming election.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — While almost everyone who is going to cast a ballot in the upcoming election already knows who they are voting to be president, some residents in Roseville may not be aware of all of the proposed city ballot measures.

Of the measures voters will be deciding include how the city would fill vacant city council seats and who on the council gets to call for a special meeting.

Roseville's voter guide does not provide an argument against any of the following ballot measures.

Measure M

Measure M, if passed, would allow the Roseville City Council to fill in a vacant seat on the city council within 60 days.

The council member who chose to vacate their seat would not be able to participate in selecting their successor. No one could be appointed to the city council more than once.

Roseville City Council also could call for an election for the vacated seat as well. Whoever is selected either by the council or by Roseville voters would complete their predecessor's term.

An argument that is cited in the voter's guide says the reason for Measure M is that a council member vacated their seat months before the Nov. 2018 election. Residents were upset they couldn't vote for a replacement.

Measure N

Measure N would allow the city manager or attorney to call for a special meeting with a 72-hour notice.

Currently, the city clerk, the mayor, or any three council members can call a meeting with just a 24-hour notice.

The argument in the voter's guide says the reason why Measure N is needed is that it provides transparency on who could call a city council meeting and it increases the time for public notice of special meetings.

Measure O

Measure O would increase the bidding for city projects from $19,500 to $75,000. The bid limit is adjusted every year due to either inflation or deflation.

At the moment, the bid process requires the city clerk to submit competitive bids to the local newspaper.

According to the argument published in the voter guide, Measure N would save Roseville about $295,000 a year because it would streamline the purchasing process. The measure would also bring the bid threshold closer to other cities' bid limits.



Measure P

Measure P addresses whether or not an appointment that fulfills a city council vacancy would count towards a term limit.

As of now, no one can hold more than two consecutive terms as a city council member. This amendment would clarify that an appointment would not count towards that two term limit.

The argument for Measure P says it would add missing provisions regarding filling vacancies and term limits for the board. It would also allow the city council to adopt an ordinance that would make the employment examination process more efficient.

Measure Q

Measure Q would ban Roseville from providing retail potable water to new services outside of city limits after Jan. 1, 2021.

The argument for Measure Q in the voter's guide is that it would block retail water services to new development areas outside of Roseville's city limits after Jan. 21, 2021.

The argument also says it would create transparency for setting commercial electric rates by forcing the city council to set rates during a public meeting.

Measure R

Measure R would create the Roseville Independent Redistricting Commission that would redraw city council district boundaries every 10 years.

If passed, the commission would have 11 commissioners and five alternates. The city of Roseville would be divided into four geographical quadrants after public recruitment and an application process.

The city could then randomly choose eight members, two from each quadrant.

According to the argument in the voter's guide, Measure R would make the creation of future Roseville Council District boundaries in an unbiased manner. Also, the process would require input from residents as well.

To read the full city of Roseville election guide, click here.