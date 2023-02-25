3 injured after car crashes into Girl Scout cookie stand

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. at a Walmart in Granite Bay.

GRANITE BAY, Calif. — Two minors and a woman were hurt after a Tesla crashed into them, according to officials.

California Highway Patrol Auburn says the crash happened at the entrance of the Walmart on Douglas and Sierra College boulevards just before 4 p.m. Saturday while they were at a Girl Scout stand outside the building.

The two minors had moderate injuries and a 76-year-old woman had major injuries, according to officials. All three were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Tesla, identified as 69-year-old Gary L. Benson of Cameron Park, was arrested on the scene for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, according to officials.

Officials say he will be booked into the Placer County Jail for felony charges of driving under the influence causing injuries.