ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Update: 7:50 p.m.

Four inmates, eight deputies, and one K9 were treated on scene after a prisoner allegedly brought an unknown substance into the South Placer Jail, according to Roseville Fire Department.

Roseville Fire went to the jail around 3 p.m. after there were complaints of an inmate showing an altered level of consciousness.

Arriving fire personnel found multiple inmates and deputies suffering from they say were "unknown medical issues."

They've currently treated four inmates, eight deputies, and a K9 at the scene and put them through a decontamination process before transporting them to local hospitals.

An additional three inmates were also treated on scene and put through the decontamination process.

Roseville fire is attempting to determine what the substance was that was brought into the jail booking area. Authorities say there is no current threat to anyone else at the facility since the area has been isolated.

Original Story:

Multiple inmates in Roseville have been transported to local hospitals after possible exposure to Fentanyl, according to the Placer County Sheriff's office.

According to sheriff's office spokesperson, the inmates were at the South Placer Jail in Roseville.

Authorities suspect the substance to be Fentanyl, but they don't know for sure.

This article will update should more information become available.

WATCH ALSO: Inside the Sacramento Police Academy | The Recruits