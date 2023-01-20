Brock Purdy vs. Dak Prescott: Where to watch the 49ers vs. Cowboys game in Roseville

The San Francisco 49ers will face off against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday in an NFL Divisional Round playoff game.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers face off against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday at 3:30 p.m. in an NFL Divisional Round game.

The 49ers went 13-4 in the regular season to clinch the NFC West, despite several quarterback changes after Trey Lance suffered a season-ending ankle injury during Week 2. Backup quarterback Jimmy Groppolo broke his foot during Week 13, leaving rookie quarterback Brock Purdy to lead the team.

The Cowboys went 12-5 in the regular season, coming up second to the Eagles in the NFC East. Cooper Rush led the Cowboys after Dak Prescott suffered a fractured right thumb during week 1 versus the Buccaneers. Prescott returned after getting surgery for week 7 to face the Lions.

The 49ers and Cowboys have yet to face off this season, but this is the second consecutive year the teams have met in the postseason with the 49ers coming up victorious in the wild-card round. Whichever team wins on Sunday will move on to face either the New York Giants or the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here are some places to catch the game in Roseville.

Goose Port Public House

Goose Port Public House will be playing the 49er game Sunday. It's located at 316 Vernon Street in Roseville. Find what's on tap HERE. Find its menu HERE.

Moksa Barrel House

Moksa Barrel House will be playing the 49er game Sunday. It's located at 10007 Foothills Boulevard, Suite 180 in Roseville. Find what's on tap HERE. Find its menu HERE.

PainKillers Pub & Grub

PainKillers Pub & Grub in Rocklin will be playing the game Sunday. It's located at 2168 Sunset Boulevard, Suite 104 in Rocklin. People can call (916) 872-1073 to reserve a spot or message them on Facebook. The sound will be on, according to the event post.

SUNDAY JAN 22nd!!! 3:30 pm SAVE YOUR SPOT!!! Call us 916-872-1073 or DM US!!! Multiple TV’s AND SOUND WILL BE ON!!! SEE YOU SUNDAY!!! Posted by PainKillers Pub & Grub on Monday, January 16, 2023

The Trax Taproom & Kitchen

The Trax Taproom & Kitchen will be playing the game on Sunday. All pints will be $5 during the game. It's located at 400 Vernon Street. Find what's on tap HERE. Find its menu HERE. The sound will be on, according to an Instagram post.