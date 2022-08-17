51-acre regional sports facility up for vote in Roseville

The project is nearly 10 years in the making and heads to the Roseville City Council for a vote Wednesday.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — An empty lot at 2600 Westbrook Boulevard in Roseville could soon become the site of a major regional sports facility.

It would have 10 artificial turf fields which would attract regional and national tournaments to the area while also giving the youth a place to play sports year-round. The project is nearly 10 years in the making.

"Residents, so far, are very excited about the complex," said Jill Geller, director of Roseville Parks & Recreation and Libraries. "We currently have a lot of fields in Roseville, but they're all spread out amongst different parks."

At Wednesday night's scheduled meeting, the Roseville City Council will decide whether the project will move forward.

"We're very hopeful and optimistic that it will be approved," Geller said.

In addition to the turf fields, Geller says the facility would also include restroom facilities, misters, concessions and an all-inclusive playground to serve children of all abilities.

"These fields will be conducive to so many sports - soccer, rugby, flag football, field hockey, any sport that can be played on a large rectangular field," Geller said. "The youth sports groups are longing for a large complex like this."

The facility would benefit both the youth and the entire city by drawing tournaments from across the region, which would bring a major boost to the local economy. The city of Roseville is the perfect location to capitalize on the sports tourism market, according to Geller.

"I mean, who doesn't want to visit Northern California and especially Roseville with our amazing hotels and shopping and restaurants," Geller said. "When we have large tournaments at this state-of-the-art facility, the players and their families will eat at our restaurants, they'll stay at our hotels, they'll shop at our retail vendors."

The project is estimated to cost between $40 to $50 million. If approved, the city plans to break ground early next year with a completion date set for late 2024 or early 2025.

