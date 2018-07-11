ROSEVILLE, Calif. -- A Roseville woman, who is turning 100-years-old next week, told ABC10 it's not her big birthday bash that she's most excited about this month. It's being able to participate in another election.

"Voting is a very exciting thing, and I hope most people will find that and not be so casual about, 'oh well it doesn't matter, I'm just one person, it won't make any difference.' It does make a difference," said Jean Pogue.

The 99-year-old was born in 1918, when women still didn't have the right to vote.

"When I was born [women] couldn't vote. But boy I came into the world to help change it," said Pogue.

One of the issues Pogue says she's most passionate about is education. The Stanford graduate spent more than four decades as an educator, and says she witnessed many positive changes in her career that were made possible because of voters.

"I've been through periods, especially with the teachers, when they didn't have a say and they couldn't vote on their own activities and what they were going to teach," Pogue added.

Pogue's niece told ABC10 her enthusiasm for voting continues to inspire others to have their voice heard at the polls. The proud voter had a message for those who think their vote doesn't make a difference.

"I feel badly when they think that their vote doesn't matter," said Pogue. "That's one thing that I try to always preach. If everybody said that their vote didn't matter, nobody would be voting. So how are you going to pick and choose who votes then? No! Every vote counts."

