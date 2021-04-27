A November 2020 traffic stop lead to the discovery of drug trafficking, human trafficking and EDD fraud

The Roseville Police Department arrested Bruce Anderson and Candice Carty in November. That arrest lead to an investigation that included multiple Bay Area agencies.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A six month investigation between the Roseville Police Department and multiple Bay Area law enforcement agencies lead to multiple arrests and the discovery of drug trafficking, human trafficking, credit card fraud, and EDD fraud.

The investigation started in November 2020 with a traffic stop. Roseville police arrested Bruce Anderson, 41, and Candice Carty, 28, both of Suisun City, following a traffic stop, which resulted in police discovering and seizing: approximately $11,000, drugs packaged for sales, a loaded .40 caliber handgun and approximately $90,000 in jewelry. Two children were also in the car at the time of the arrest and were placed in protective custody with Placer County CPS.

At the time, the two were charged with possession of cocaine for sales, transportation of cocaine for sales, possession on MDMA for sales, transportation of MDMA for sales, possession of narcotics while armed, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person and child endangerment.

Anderson and Carty posted pail, but the Roseville police continued its investigation. During this time, police discovered Anderson "as the head of a criminal organization responsible for drug trafficking, human trafficking, credit card fraud, and EDD fraud." Police allege Anderson's criminal organization "successfully applied for $4.5 million dollars of EDD benefits and successfully withdrew $2,382,492.00 using the fraudulently obtained EDD benefit cards."

On Dec. 22, 2020, with the help of Placer County Probation Department, Hayward Police Department, Suisun City Police Department, Fairfield Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), four search warrants were executed at locations in Suisun City, Fairfield and Hayward.

Anderson and Carty were re-arrested and Roseville police seized the following evidence:

Approximately $200,000 in cash

Approximately $200,000 in personal property

Approximately a quarter pound of cocaine

Approximately three ounces of MDMA

Approximately 2,000 Xanax bars

Two firearms, including one full automatic assault rifle and a “Ghost” Glock

Evidence of a large scale EDD fraud network with approximately 200 known victims

Evidence of a human trafficking ring consisting of multiple victims

Evidence of manufacturing fraudulent credit cards

The Placer County District Attorney's Office has charged Anderson with

Grand Theft

Possession of narcotics while armed

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of ammunition by a prohibited person

Possession of an assault weapon

Possession of a “Ghost” gun

Possession of cocaine for sales

Possession of alprazolam for sales

Possession of MDMA for sales

Identity Theft

Conspiracy to commit Identity Theft

Conspiracy to commit EDD Fraud

Conspiracy to commit Money Laundering

Pimping

Pandering

Human Trafficking

Witness Intimidation

Accessory After the Fact

Emily Hill, 25, of Santa Cruz, was arrested on April 21, for numerous felony violations connected to Anderson's crimes.

Felony arrest warrants have also been issued for the following people who remain at large for their involvement in Anderson's alleged criminal organization:

Alicia Alexis, 32, of Suisun City

Sean Gray, 31, out of Vallejo

Robert Adams, 28, out of Fairfield

