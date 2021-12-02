Amy's Drive-Thru opens organic, vegetarian fast food restaurant in Roseville

The drive-thru was created by the founders of Amy's Kitchen, which makes frozen, vegetarian meals.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Amy's Drive-Thru is now open in Roseville. It is the nation's first organic, vegetarian fast food restaurant.

The drive-thru was created by the founders of Amy's Kitchen, which makes frozen, vegetarian meals. Amy's Drive-Thru has American classics such as burgers, mac and cheese, chili fries and more. Their items can also be made vegan and gluten free.

Check out the full menu HERE.

Amy's Drive-Thru is located at 1119 Galleria Blvd., and is the fourth location to open so far. The three other locations are also in California and include Rohnert Park, Corte Madera and the San Francisco Airport.

Amy's Drive-Thru plans to expand to more locations in the future.

