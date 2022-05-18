x
Roseville

2 people from Sacramento arrested after deadly fight in Roseville

Andrew Aguiar, 21, was arrested on suspicion of killing a man and assault with a deadly weapon. Shirley Horton, 19, was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Two people from Sacramento have been arrested on suspicion of being involved in the death of a man on Monday in Roseville.

Andrew Aguiar, 21, was arrested on suspicion of killing a man and assault with a deadly weapon. Shirley Horton, 19, was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to a crime, according to the Roseville Police Department.

The fight on May 16 happened near a hotel on North Sunrise Avenue that has been used by Placer County as a Project Roomkey shelter for the past two years. Police said in a Facebook post that the fight happened between the two men.

Officials told ABC10 the man who was killed was a resident at the shelter, but the two people who were arrested were not. The Roseville Police Department said this is their first homicide of the year. Erica Wright's death in April happened in unincorporated Placer County and was under Placer County Sheriff's jurisdiction. 

Placer County officials said the site does have around-the-clock security and they are looking into potential improvements.

"We're exploring, especially after this tragedy, if additional measures are necessary," Dr. Rob Oldham, director of Placer County Health and Human Services, said.

Placer County was recently awarded more than $23.5 million to begin converting the former hotel into permanent supportive housing in June.

The deadly fight is still under investigation. Both Aguiar and Horton were booked into the South Placer Jail

The suspects involved in the homicide on Monday, May 16 off N. Sunrise Ave has been taken into custody without incident....

Posted by City of Roseville, California Police Department on Tuesday, May 17, 2022

1 / 10
ABC10
