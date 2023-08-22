x
Roseville

Man dead after crash on Walerga Road near Antelope, Roseville

The deadly crash happened near Walerga Road and PFE Road and involved two vehicles.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A man died in a crash in Placer County near Antelope and Roseville, California Highway Patrol said Tuesday. 

The crash happened near Walerga Road and PFE Road and involved two vehicles. Two people were taken to a hospital for injuries and one man died in the crash, according to CHP. His identity has not yet been released.

The right northbound lane on Walerga Road is blocked while the crash is cleaned up. It is unclear how the crash happened and it is under investigation.

