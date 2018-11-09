Police are searching for three people after a series of robberies at the Apple Store at the Westfield Galleria of Roseville.

According to police, two men walked into the store with scrounged up hoodies covering their faces around 7 p.m. Sunday and stole several iPhones.

Thieves, matching the same description, walked into the same store Monday morning around 11 a.m. and stole more iPhones.

The store lost around $20,000 between the two robberies.

Police are investigating whether the robberies are connected to two other robberies at the same store within the last few weeks.

Since August 14, the store has lost an estimated $57,000 between the four robberies.

