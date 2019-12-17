ROSEVILLE, Calif — People eating dinner at a Roseville restaurant Monday evening walked outside after paying their checks to see their vehicles broken into, police told ABC10.

At least six vehicles were broken into in the parking lot between Eureka and Lazy Dog restaurants on Gibson Drive across from the Roseville Galleria, according to Roseville Police spokesperson Rob Baquera.

RELATED: Loophole in California law makes auto burglary victims prove their door was locked. This bill would change that

Baquera said two persons of interest were seen fleeing the area in a dark blue or gray Volkswagen Jetta. One of the two men was attempting to conceal his face and the other was holding a flashlight.

There were two reported break-ins at a nearby Sam's Club around the same time, but Baquera said that there is not enough evidence to determine if the two incidents are related.

If you have any information regarding these car break-ins, or know the whereabouts of the persons of interest, call the Roseville Police Department at (916) 774-5000.

