Baseline Road widening preparation in Roseville | Overnight road closures

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Baseline Road in Roseville will be temporarily closed between Fiddyment Road and Watt Avenue for road work.
The closure begins at 9 p.m. Thursday and goes through 5 a.m. Friday and again from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Saturday.
There is a detour set-up for drivers to use Walerga Road, PFE Road and Watt Avenue to get around the road closures. During these closures, crews will be setting up traffic control in preparation for widening the road in the summer.
A housing development company, Lennar, will be widening Baseline Road from Westbrook Boulevard to the Placer County line, according to Public Information Officer Helen Dyda.
Residents in the area will be allowed to access their homes through Westbrook Boulevard and construction crews will be there to assist in entering the closed area.
Read more:
ABC10: Watch, Download, Read
Watch more on ABC10