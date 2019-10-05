ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Berryfest: Strawberry Festival in Roseville is returning again to sweeten up Mother's Day weekend for families.

John Javidan, the event organizer, said that they decided to move the event to Mother's Day weekend around 11 years ago to add an option for people to create a tradition for the weekend.

"A lot of people now come up to me and say, 'This what we do on Mother's Day now,'" Javidan said.

Not only is this a fun community event, but Javidan also said that this is a great event for strawberry farmers to kickstart strawberry harvest season, which he said begins mid-April.

"This is a big way to help the farmers sell their product," Javidan said.

When creating this event for the people of Roseville and beyond, Javidan said that he wanted to make an event that would cater to moms and children.

What's at the festival, aside from strawberries?

Javidan said they will have 123 entrants in the Little Miss Strawberry Pageant, which he said is considered the largest pageant in Placer County.

This year Javidan will be participating in the Strawberry Shortcake Eating Contest. All ages are welcome to enter the contest after filling out this application and paying an entry fee:

$5 for kids

$7.50 for teens

$10 for adults

The festival plans to have around 150 different vendors selling products including, of course, strawberries. People will also be able to watch several different performances and cooking demonstrations.

For a full schedule of the events, visit the Berryfest website.

Cost

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. General admission tickets are selling for $12. Tickets for kids ages 6 to 12 and adults over the age 60 cost $6.

The festival is meant to be affordable, so several people are eligible for free entry:

Kids 5 and under

Veterans (with ID)

Active Military (with ID)

Rainbow Girls in uniform

American Legion in uniform

Boy Scouts of America in uniform

Girl Scouts of America in uniform





Parking

The address for the event is 800 All America City Blvd., Roseville. The nearby parking costs $5 and is run by the Boy Scouts. There also is street parking available. As well as, the Berryfest is promoting a parking lot at 230 Gibson Dr. where attendees can park for free and take a shuttle to the festival:

Weather

The weather for Mother's Day weekend is expected to be warm and sunny:

ABC 10

RELATED:

Watch More: Making room for “Me” Time I Self-Care Tips for Moms

We all know it’s hard to make time for yourself as a mom but sometimes you just have to “take 5” for yourself. These moms share advice on little ways to spend “Me” time.