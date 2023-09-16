BMX Racing comes to Roseville for Northern California State Finals

Fast-paced excitement is in store for Roseville as more than a thousand racers will compete Sunday at the BMX racing Northern California state finals.

Starting at 9 a.m., racers will navigate the twists and turns of the all dirt Oak Creek BMX track that organizers just rebuilt from the ground up, covering a distance of about three football fields in as little as 30-40 seconds.

"That's how they get their bragging rights and how they get their ranking in the state of California," said track operator Nathan Johanson, adding some of the best riders in the country will take part.

"It's going to be a packed house, for sure," said track operator Amanda Lowry.

Organizers say more than 2,500 people — family, friends, and fans — are expected to attend, generating an estimated million dollars for the area economy, according to the Placer Valley Tourism organization.

"Not only are they staying in hotels and eating the food and everything in the area, but they're, going out to Top Golf, they're going out to the movies, they're doing all of that kind of stuff," said Lowry.

But most of all, the competitors have come to Roseville to ride with riders representing every level and age group, from preschoolers to retirees, organizers say BMX is a family sport.

"The most important element to the sport of BMX is really just the people, the camaraderie and the extended family that is created," said Johanson.