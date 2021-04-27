Body cameras approved for Placer County Sheriff's Office

According to the proposal update on the Board of Supervisor’s meeting agenda, the pilot program would run for three years at a total estimated cost of $4.8 million.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif — Placer County has approved funding that will bring body cameras to the sheriff’s office.

The Board of Supervisors approved the program at their Tuesday morning meeting.

Few details of the program have been released. According to the proposal update on the board of supervisor’s meeting agenda, the pilot program would run for three years at a total estimated cost of $4.8 million.

The program would also create three new full-time positions within the Placer County District Attorney’s Office and three full-time positions in the sheriff’s office.

Officials with the sheriff’s office and Placer County plan to issue a joint press release with more details about the program on Wednesday.

This is the first time body-worn cameras will be used by Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

