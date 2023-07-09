Bosch purchases TSI Semiconductors in Roseville, plans $1.5 billion investment

Bosch is planning to invest about $1.5 billion into the site to convert it into a facility for producing and testing a key part of building electric vehicles.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Bosch has purchased TSI Semiconductors in Roseville. The company is now being called Robert Bosch Semiconductor LLC, the city announced Tuesday.

Bosch is planning to invest about $1.5 billion into the site to convert it into a facility for producing and testing silicon carbide semiconductors, a key part of building electric vehicles.

Production is scheduled to begin in 2026 for the first chips for electric vehicles.

“By extending our semiconductor operations, we are strengthening our local presence in an important market for high-efficiency electronic solutions," said Paul Thomas, who will assume the role of president of Americas for Bosch Mobility beginning January 2024. “The location in Roseville will reinforce the Bosch semiconductor business and expand our international semiconductor manufacturing network.”

About 250 associates in Roseville are now part of Bosch's current chip manufacturing site in Reutlingen and Dresden, Germany. Production will be built up gradually with the Roseville location expected to grow.

“We are systematically reinforcing our global portfolio of SiC chips to advance electromobility,” said Michael Budde, President Bosch Automotive Electronics, in a statement. “In electric vehicles, SiC chips enable greater range and more efficient recharging, as they use up to 50 percent less energy. The investment clearly shows our commitment in this strategically important field.”

A spokesperson for Bosch previously told ABC10 the company chose Roseville because the building already exists and so it would take less time to convert the facilities than it would take to build from the ground up.

"The location in Roseville has the right clean room space and specialist personnel to quickly set up another silicon carbide mainstay for our company," said the spokesperson.

