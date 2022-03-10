Temporary bounce park at Roseville Galleria is coming Summer 2022

The bounce park will feature a maze, an obstacle course, a dodgeball course, slides, a ring toss, a ninja wall and more.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A bounce park is headed to the Westfield Galleria at Roseville for the summer of 2022.

"FUNBOX, now, is the world's largest inflatable park or the world largest bounce park and pretty much it's about 25,000 square feet," said Co-Founder Antonio Nieves.

The park includes 15 different zones, play areas and challenges for people of all ages. It features a maze, an obstacle course, a dodgeball course, slides, a ring toss, a ninja wall and more.

"Most people are surprised to find out — that are over the age of 25 or 30 — that they really like this place because it's not your typical bouncy house," Nieves said. "There's a really huge sense of discovery when you're going through this giant inflatable that seems to never end."

Nieves said the park requires about 60 to 70 fans to keep it inflated. The park can hold about 850 people at a time, but he said they limit it to between 300-400 people for safety reasons.

"The best part about bringing the world's largest bounce park to a new town is the genuine and raw excitement from the children in the community when they line up to visit," Nieves said. "I don't think anyone really understands how large it is until it is looking them directly in the eye."

Nieves said there are some guards in certain areas of the park to make sure people are playing safely.

"If you're a kid at heart, I know you're going to love it, no matter how old you are," Nieves said.

The bounce park will be located in the parking lot on the corner of Galleria Boulevard and Roseville Parkway. It will be open for about three months during the summer.

