2 boys dead after being found in pool in Roseville

Police said the two boys were siblings.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Two young boys are dead after drowning in a pool in Roseville Monday morning.

First responders arrived around 11:22 a.m. to the area of Waterford Glen Circle after the two boys were found unresponsive in the pool.

Both were taken to the hospital but ultimately pronounced dead, according to Roseville Police Department.

Police are looking into what led up to the drownings. Police said the two boys were siblings. The ages of the boys have not been released.

"This is a horrible tragedy for everyone involved and our thoughts and prayers are with the family," police said in a news release.

WATCH ALSO: