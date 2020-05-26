Roseville nonprofit for homeless women, children 'very encouraged' for future despite coronavirus pandemic

Acres of Hope isolated its families on campus while cutting back on workers, mentors

ROSEVILLE, Calif — The coronavirus pandemic has hit nonprofits just as hard as small businesses.

But nonprofits that cater to underserved communities cannot abandon their clientele and close up shop. Roseville-based Acres of Hope has continued to serve throughout the shutdown despite some major cuts.

“We immediately quarantined all the families here to avoid any kind of cross contamination,” explained Acres of Hope executive director Lisa Risdal. “Unfortunately, what that meant is we had to close our gates to all of our volunteers and mentors, any kind of guests, visitors. And we also had to lay off the majority of our staff.”

Acres of Hope is a nonprofit that serves and helps house women and children who are experiencing homelessness.

Funding streams, like the organization's thrift and consignment store, ReNew, were forced to stop. The same goes for fundraising events.

“We also lost all of our opportunity for fundraising," Risdal said. "Everything we had on the calendar immediately vanished. And that is a huge struggle for any nonprofits right now.”

Risdal said the organization was on verge of growth right before the pandemic.

Acres of Hope was in the process of launching an expansion that had been in talks for years. The hope was that they would add more cottages on their campus so that more families could be housed.

“We were just going down that path," Risdal said. "And when this happened, that, of course, came to a screeching halt real fast, and we had to start focusing on just trying to continue to exist.”

Katie Horton understands the importance of the work Acres of Hope does first-hand, because she’s a graduate.

“I was totally broken. I was so lost. I didn’t know what to do. I did not know what to do," Horton admitted. "I had my two boys. I had a CPS case and they helped me walk through that, the most scariest moment of my life.”

Horton said the nonprofit helped her break the cycle of homelessness and taught her everything from cooking to balancing a checkbook.

The program currently serves 12 families of women and children at a time.

“I was able to find a really good job,” Horton said, excitedly. “I mean, a really good job, one that I really love. And I got my own apartment. I even got a new car, and I’m so proud of that car.”

She said Acres of Hope has also created a support community for her.

“Now that I’m graduated, I see my sisters that I went to the program with,” explained Horton. “We’ve all graduated and we’re all in close contact and I never had friends like that.”

Horton said she would recommend the program to everyone who finds themselves in a similar situation.

“Find a program like acres of hope, because I wouldn’t be where I’m at,” said Horton. “I wouldn’t have a job. I wouldn’t have a car. I wouldn’t even have my kids. I would be in prison right now. I would be in prison, alone.”

Fortunately, things are starting to look up for Acres of Hope.

“We have just recently been notified that we have been successful in securing the PPP loan,” said Risdal. “So now we’re going down that path and we’re beginning to be able to start re-hiring some of our staff that we have had to lay off.”

Risdal said the organization would still like to expand if possible in the future.

“I’m actually very encouraged because of the response we’ve seen in the community that once we come through the other side of this, that we can renew that effort and go back to really moving forward and being able to help more families than we can right now,” Risdal said.

