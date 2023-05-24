Cameron Park man arrested on suspicion of having fentanyl after 100+ mph chase

A chase began, which reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour on the highway, according to the sheriff's office.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Cameron Park man was arrested on suspicion of possessing fentanyl, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Around 6:30 p.m. on May 19, a deputy tried to stop a vehicle on southbound Highway 65 near West Sunset Boulevard near Rocklin. A chase began, which reached speeds of more than 100 miles per hour on the highway, according to the sheriff's office.

During the chase, the man hit several cars and eventually lost control of the car and crashed into a tree on Highland Point Drive. The driver was later identified as 34-year-old Gary Bachelor. Bachelor left the area on foot. He was eventually found nearby and arrested.

Deputies searched Bachelor and found a plastic bag with 20 blue fentanyl pills and three plastic bags of suspected cocaine. He was taken to a hospital and was later booked into the South Placer Jail for charges including evading a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance.

