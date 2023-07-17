CHP: Driver in Granite Bay crash that left 15-year-old dead ran red light

The 15-year-old girl, from Citrus Heights, died from her injuries at Sutter Roseville Medical Center

GRANITE BAY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol has released more information about a Granite Bay crash that left a 15-year-old girl dead Sunday afternoon.

According to an accident report from CHP, it happened around 5:40 p.m. at Douglas Boulevard and Barton Road.

CHP says a 16-year-old boy was driving a Jeep Rubicon west on Douglas Boulevard when he came upon a red light at the intersection with Barton Road.

At the same time, a 17-year-old boy was driving a Cadillac Escalade south on Barton Road when he entered the same intersection on a green light.

The driver of the Rubicon didn’t stop at the red light and the Escalade hit it, causing the Rubicon to overturn and a 15-year-old girl in the backseat was partially ejected.

The 15-year-old girl, from Citrus Heights, died from her injuries at Sutter Roseville Medical Center. The 16-year-old driver and a 2nd passenger, a 16-year-old girl from Roseville, had minor injuries.

The driver of the Escalade was uninjured.

CHP says the circumstances around the driver running the red light are still under investigation.

