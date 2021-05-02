CHP officer ejected from motorcycle following early-morning crash in Roseville

The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. on Sierra College Boulevard at the intersection of E. Roseville Parkway.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A California Highway Patrol (CHP) motorcycle officer was ejected from his bike and injured following a head-on crash with an SUV in Roseville, early Friday morning.

According to the report, a 27-year-old woman was driving north on Sierra College Boulevard in a 2016 Ford Explorer while the CHP officer was heading south on the same road. As the vehicles approached the intersection, CHP said the woman turned left against the red turn arrow and into the path of the officer.

The two vehicles collided head-on, launching the officer from his bike. That officer was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center with “moderate” injuries.

The driver of the SUV was not injured nor was she arrested. Investigators say they do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash. CHP’s Auburn division is conducting the crash investigation.

