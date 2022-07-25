Circus Vargas heading to Roseville | Need to know

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Circus Vargas is heading to Roseville at the Westfield Galleria from July 29 through August 14.
Some of the performers include aerialists, acrobats, comedic characters, and more. This year's theme follows the characters as they board a train and work together to spread joy.
"We have been so grateful to welcome audiences back under the Big Top since the pandemic, it is only possible because of the support of our fans. Our goal has always been to bring joy and laughter to people of all ages, and it means even more to be able to do so after being closed for over a year. We are especially happy to be back in Northern California for the first time in 3 years and excited to bring our incredible new production, The Circus Vargas, Express to Roseville," Emily Lavender White, the Marketing Director for Circus Vargas said in an email to ABC10.
The show lasts two hours, according to the Circus Vargas website. It will be located at 1173 Galleria Boulevard.
Pricing and Seating Options
Prices for children apply to people between two and 10-years-old. Children under 2 are free. People ages 11 and up must buy an adult ticket and those 60 and older can buy senior tickets.
- VIP experience: $65-75
- Ringside Reserved: $49-59
- Arena Front : $39-49
- Arena Side : $29-39
- Back Arena: $19-29
Find more information and tickets here.
