MLB Draft: Daniel Susac chosen by Oakland Athletics in first round

Daniel Susac was chosen as the 19th draft pick by the Oakland Athletics.

Example video title will go here for this video

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Roseville native and Jesuit Alumni, Daniel Susac, was chosen by the Oakland Athletics as the 19th draft pick.

The 21-year-old is a catcher from the University of Arizona and was selected in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

According to a news release from the Oakland Athletics, he hit .366 with 12 home runs and 62 RBI in 64 games with the Arizona Wildcats this season.

He was a semifinalist in the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award last season. Susac graduated from Jesuit High School near Sacramento in 2020.

"The best word to describe me is 'leader.' That's the way I try to embody myself as a player. I'm not only going to try to get the most out of myself, but I'm going to try to get the most out of all my teammates," Susac said.

His older brother, Andrew Susac, is also a catcher who played for the San Francisco Giants and other teams. He was chosen in the second round by the Giants in the 2011 draft. Andrew Susac is currently a free agent.

Watch more on ABC10: Ponderosa High School soccer star heading to Sweden to compete in Gothia Cup