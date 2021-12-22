1 driver killed in Roseville two-vehicle crash

Police are asking people to avoid the area of South Cirby/Old Auburn Road as they investigate the crash.

ROSEVILLE, Calif — Police have opened an investigation into a deadly crash in Roseville Wednesday.

Few details about the two-vehicle crash and what led up to it are available at this time, but police have confirmed one driver has died. The other driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are asking people to avoid the area of South Cirby/Old Auburn Road as the investigation continues.

No additional information has been released, and the drivers have not been identified at this time.

The investigation is ongoing, and officers don't know if drugs or alcohol were related to the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash can call police dispatch at 916-774-5000 #1.