While many businesses are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Roseville Farmers Market and Swap Meet Denio's is opening seven days a week for the first time in its 70 years.

“We made a decision on Saturday to close down everything except the essentials, such as our produce market as well as toiletries,” said Operations Manager Eric Denio.

Brand new signs are posted at the entrance of the decades-old farmers market, reminding people of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order and illustrating how customers need to socially distance themselves.

It is a distance that Denio’s says people can easily keep.

“We're an open-air environment,” Denio said. “So you're not going into an enclosed building with possible recycled air.”

Despite being open extra days, Denio says they have still been hit by the impact of the stay-at-home order, with up to 90 percent of its vendors unable to do business.

But the Placer County staple says making the unprecedented move to stay open seven days was beyond a business decision.

“Just thinking about the community and the reality of the general public trying to find food,” Denio said.

The farmers market is open every day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the hours will be reviewed on a week by week basis.

