ROSEVILLE, Calif. – Police in Roseville are looking for the persons responsible for taking a dog sculpture from William Hughes Dog Park.

A resident living near the park reported the missing pooch statue Wednesday morning. The sculpture is said to weigh between 150 and 200 pounds. The park is located in the 1600 block of Parkside Way.

If you know who took the sculpture or where it’s located, you are asked to email CGomez@roseville.ca.us.

